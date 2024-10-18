Tension Escalates as Aspirants Demand Rescheduling of Group 1 Exams
Aspirants for the Group 1 services exams staged protests at Ashok Nagar and Gandhi Nagar in Telangana, demanding the postponement of the scheduled main exams due to Government Orders affecting recruitment processes and reservations. Meetings with political leaders took place as protestors voiced concerns.
- Country:
- India
Aspirants seeking postponement of the Group 1 services Mains exam staged protests on Friday at Ashok Nagar, a key area in Telangana's capital known for its concentration of coaching institutions.
The protestors, wary of recent Government Orders impacting recruitment and reservation policies, convened meetings with political leaders, including the Telangana Congress President B Mahesh Kumar Goud and BRS Working President K T Rama Rao.
Despite the demonstrations, Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari assured that all necessary arrangements are in place for the exams, scheduled from October 21 to 27. The aspirants vowed to continue their protests until their demands are met.
(With inputs from agencies.)
