JNU to Establish Centers Honoring Indian Historical Figures

Jawaharlal Nehru University plans to establish centers dedicated to prominent Indian historical figures, contingent on funding. A Centre of Excellence named after Shivaji Maharaj has already been established with a grant from the Maharashtra government. The university aims to expand with similar centers for Lachit Borphukan and the Chola dynasty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 22:25 IST
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is preparing to launch centers focused on Assamese warrior Lachit Borphukan and the influential Chola dynasty, provided necessary funding is secured. This initiative follows the recent establishment of a Centre of Excellence named after Maratha leader Shivaji Maharaj, which received a grant from the Maharashtra government.

Vice Chancellor Santishree D Pandit has confirmed a Rs 10 crore fund from Maharashtra aimed at commemorating Chhatrapati Shivaji. Discussions between JNU officials and Maharashtra's government have finalized course modalities to align with India's development goals by 2047.

Pandit highlights the importance of teaching about Shivaji's legacy, emphasizing strategic thought beyond traditional curricula. The possibility of similar centers for Borphukan and the Chola dynasty is being explored, with funding sought from Assam and Tamil Nadu governments to broaden the scope of Indian strategic history in academics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

