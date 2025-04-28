Arrest Shakes Two Nations: Mosque Stabbing Suspect Detained in Italy

In a dramatic cross-border arrest, an individual suspected of fatally attacking a man in a mosque in southern France was apprehended in Italy. Italian police found the suspect near Florence after he surrendered late Sunday night, French authorities confirmed.

French public prosecutor Abdelkrim Grini expressed relief over the arrest, noting that extradition efforts are underway to return the suspect to France. Grini emphasized the gravity of the crime, which has stirred national outrage, as footage of the attack circulated widely on social media.

The alleged perpetrator is accused of harboring anti-Muslim sentiment, although investigators are exploring other possible motives. France's deeply-rooted secular values and its sizeable Muslim community of over 6 million people heighten the sensitivity of the case.

