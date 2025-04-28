Nepal Tightens Everest Climbing Regulations Amid Safety Concerns

Nepal is set to implement stricter regulations for Everest climbers, requiring prior experience on a 7,000-meter peak in its bid to alleviate overcrowding and enhance safety on the world's highest mountain.

The move follows criticisms over the high number of permits issued to inexperienced climbers, which has resulted in perilous congestion in critical zones. In 2023 alone, 12 climbers died and five went missing on Everest.

International expedition leaders have expressed concerns, urging a broader criterion that includes global peaks. The proposed bill, currently in Nepal's National Assembly, also mandates Nepali citizenship for mountain guides accompanying climbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)