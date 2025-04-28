Left Menu

Nepal Tightens Everest Climbing Regulations Amid Safety Concerns

Nepal plans to issue Everest climbing permits only to climbers with prior experience on a Himalayan 7,000-metre peak. The draft law aims to reduce overcrowding and improve safety. Currently, many inexperienced climbers crowd dangerous zones, leading to fatalities. Notably, international operators are concerned about restricting the requirement to Nepalese peaks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 15:03 IST
Nepal Tightens Everest Climbing Regulations Amid Safety Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nepal is set to implement stricter regulations for Everest climbers, requiring prior experience on a 7,000-meter peak in its bid to alleviate overcrowding and enhance safety on the world's highest mountain.

The move follows criticisms over the high number of permits issued to inexperienced climbers, which has resulted in perilous congestion in critical zones. In 2023 alone, 12 climbers died and five went missing on Everest.

International expedition leaders have expressed concerns, urging a broader criterion that includes global peaks. The proposed bill, currently in Nepal's National Assembly, also mandates Nepali citizenship for mountain guides accompanying climbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025