India-Singapore Futures Forum: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Challenges

At the inaugural India-Singapore Futures Forum, condolences were extended to the families of the victims of a terror attack in Kashmir. India's High Commissioner Dr. Shilpak Ambule and Singapore's Professor Tommy Koh emphasized solidarity against terrorism and discussed strengthening India-Singapore relations amid rising global economic nationalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 28-04-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 15:03 IST
Condolences poured in at the inaugural India-Singapore Futures Forum to honor the 26 individuals killed in a terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam. India's High Commissioner to Singapore, Dr. Shilpak Ambule, described the killings as ''unfortunate and tragic,'' noting the religious targeting of the victims was unprecedented.

Joining in the condemnation, Singapore Ambassador at Large Professor Tommy Koh stressed Singapore's solidarity with India in fighting terrorism. Koh highlighted the transition from free trade to economic nationalism globally, emphasizing the strength of Singapore-India relations amid these challenges.

Discussions encompassed burgeoning cooperation in advanced technologies, with a focus on artificial intelligence, semiconductors, fintech, and space. Prof Iqbal Singh Sevea of the Institute of South Asian Studies highlighted India's data resources and talent pool aligning with Singapore's governance frameworks, strengthening their bilateral ties.

