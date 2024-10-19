Revamping Arunachal's Education: Strategic School Mergers
Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona proposes merging low enrollment schools in Arunachal Pradesh to address issues in the public education system. By combining resources and focusing on quality education, the plan aims to provide better infrastructure and address teacher shortages in the state's numerous schools.
Arunachal Pradesh's Education Minister, Pasang Dorjee Sona, has announced a plan to merge state-run schools with low enrolment to solve public education system problems.
During a tour assessing the 'Chintan Shivir' initiative, Sona emphasized the importance of merging schools based on infrastructure availability, land, and basic amenities access.
Upper Siang district headquarters recently hosted discussions on these strategies. The aim is to ensure quality education from the elementary level to ensure a better future for students.
