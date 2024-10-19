Revamping Arunachal's Education: Strategic School Mergers

Arunachal Pradesh's Education Minister, Pasang Dorjee Sona, has announced a plan to merge state-run schools with low enrolment to solve public education system problems.

During a tour assessing the 'Chintan Shivir' initiative, Sona emphasized the importance of merging schools based on infrastructure availability, land, and basic amenities access.

Upper Siang district headquarters recently hosted discussions on these strategies. The aim is to ensure quality education from the elementary level to ensure a better future for students.

(With inputs from agencies.)