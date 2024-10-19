Left Menu

Revamping Arunachal's Education: Strategic School Mergers

Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona proposes merging low enrollment schools in Arunachal Pradesh to address issues in the public education system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 19-10-2024 09:33 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 09:33 IST
Arunachal Pradesh's Education Minister, Pasang Dorjee Sona, has announced a plan to merge state-run schools with low enrolment to solve public education system problems.

During a tour assessing the 'Chintan Shivir' initiative, Sona emphasized the importance of merging schools based on infrastructure availability, land, and basic amenities access.

Upper Siang district headquarters recently hosted discussions on these strategies. The aim is to ensure quality education from the elementary level to ensure a better future for students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

