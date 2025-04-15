Left Menu

Russian Missile Strikes Raise Tensions in Ukraine's Sumy

In a recent escalation, Russia launched missile attacks on the Ukrainian city of Sumy. This follows a deadly strike that killed 35 people. Ukraine accuses Russia of targeting civilians, while Russia claims it hit military targets. Global leaders condemned the attack, calling for decisive action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 01:24 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 01:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's Air Force reported Russian missile and guided bomb strikes on Sumy city, intensifying recent hostilities. This comes a day after a devastating missile attack in Sumy killed 35 people, with Ukraine calling the strike a deliberate assault on civilians. The missile hit the city's outskirts, with no further casualties reported but investigations are underway.

Russian Defence Ministry claimed Sunday's strike targeted a military meeting, asserting its missiles were accurate. Ukraine vehemently protested, saying the attack aimed at civilians, while Russia accused Ukraine of using civilians as shields, a claim Kyiv hasn't directly addressed. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported updates on the casualties, stating 35 dead with 119 wounded, including 40 hospitalizations.

Global condemnation followed, with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha criticizing Russian intentions. The Kremlin maintained it only targets military sites, amidst calls for heightened international response. United Nations data from February reported over 12,000 Ukrainian civilian deaths since the war's start. French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski urged an enforced ceasefire to address the escalating crisis in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

