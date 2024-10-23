Swift Evacuation Saves Lives in Madhya Pradesh School Bus Fire
A school bus in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, caught fire, but the quick actions of bus driver Gotu Dhakad averted disaster. He managed to evacuate 12 students and staff without any injuries. Fire Brigade officials put out the flames, and an investigation into the vehicle's condition is underway.
An alarming incident unfolded in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, when a school bus caught fire on Circular Road. Thanks to the alertness of the bus driver, Gotu Dhakad, a potential tragedy was averted.
Dhakad swiftly evacuated 12 students and staff from the moving vehicle after noticing smoke emerging from the engine. His quick thinking ensured no harm came to anyone aboard.
The fire scorched a large portion of the bus, with the Fire Brigade stepping in to extinguish the blaze. Authorities have launched a probe into the vehicle's safety standards and documentation.
