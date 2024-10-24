Left Menu

Controversy Ignites as Kerala Governor Reappoints Vice Chancellor

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan reappointed Mohanan Kunnummal as Vice Chancellor of Kerala University of Health Sciences. The decision, extending Kunnummal’s tenure by five years, drew criticism from the ruling Left, alleging it bypassed democratic conventions. Teacher associations vowed protests, labelling the move as an overreach of power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-10-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 22:46 IST
Controversy Ignites as Kerala Governor Reappoints Vice Chancellor
Governor
  • Country:
  • India

The recent decision by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to reappoint Mohanan Kunnummal as Vice Chancellor of the Kerala University of Health Sciences has stirred controversy. Kunnummal, whose term was due to end on October 25, received an extension of five years or until he turns 70, whichever comes first.

Both the ruling Left Democratic Front and state Health Minister Veena George have condemned the move as undemocratic, asserting that it contravenes protocols which allow only a six-month extension during the search for a new Vice Chancellor. Furthermore, the appointment as interim VC of University of Kerala has sparked additional protests.

Various teachers' organizations, including the Federation of University Teachers' Association, have expressed strong opposition, planning to mark October 25 as a 'black day' in outrage against what they term an abuse of power. This decision has intensified scrutiny and calls for protests across state universities in Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024