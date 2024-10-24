Controversy Ignites as Kerala Governor Reappoints Vice Chancellor
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan reappointed Mohanan Kunnummal as Vice Chancellor of Kerala University of Health Sciences. The decision, extending Kunnummal’s tenure by five years, drew criticism from the ruling Left, alleging it bypassed democratic conventions. Teacher associations vowed protests, labelling the move as an overreach of power.
- Country:
- India
The recent decision by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to reappoint Mohanan Kunnummal as Vice Chancellor of the Kerala University of Health Sciences has stirred controversy. Kunnummal, whose term was due to end on October 25, received an extension of five years or until he turns 70, whichever comes first.
Both the ruling Left Democratic Front and state Health Minister Veena George have condemned the move as undemocratic, asserting that it contravenes protocols which allow only a six-month extension during the search for a new Vice Chancellor. Furthermore, the appointment as interim VC of University of Kerala has sparked additional protests.
Various teachers' organizations, including the Federation of University Teachers' Association, have expressed strong opposition, planning to mark October 25 as a 'black day' in outrage against what they term an abuse of power. This decision has intensified scrutiny and calls for protests across state universities in Kerala.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tension in Bahraich: Leaders Slam State Government over Law and Order Concerns
Political Crossfire in Maharashtra: BJP Accuses Congress, MVA Slams State Government
Controversial Re-appointment: Kerala University's VC Kunnummal Under Fire
Controversy Erupts Over Re-appointment of Kerala University Vice Chancellor