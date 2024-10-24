Controversy Ignites as Kerala Governor Reappoints Vice Chancellor

The recent decision by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to reappoint Mohanan Kunnummal as Vice Chancellor of the Kerala University of Health Sciences has stirred controversy. Kunnummal, whose term was due to end on October 25, received an extension of five years or until he turns 70, whichever comes first.

Both the ruling Left Democratic Front and state Health Minister Veena George have condemned the move as undemocratic, asserting that it contravenes protocols which allow only a six-month extension during the search for a new Vice Chancellor. Furthermore, the appointment as interim VC of University of Kerala has sparked additional protests.

Various teachers' organizations, including the Federation of University Teachers' Association, have expressed strong opposition, planning to mark October 25 as a 'black day' in outrage against what they term an abuse of power. This decision has intensified scrutiny and calls for protests across state universities in Kerala.

