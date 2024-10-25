Chemical Leak Causes Panic at Tiruvottiyur School

A chemical leak at a Tiruvottiyur school led to widespread illness among students, officials reported on Friday. At least three students required hospital care after experiencing breathing problems, nausea, and eye irritation.

The incident prompted an emergency response as parents rushed their children to medical facilities, with some students treated as outpatients while others received inpatient care. The cause of the leak remains uncertain, with investigations considering a nearby chemical factory as a possible source.

Current reports indicate the condition of hospitalized students is stable, soothing concerns among parents and faculty. Police continue to explore the origin and impact of the chemical leak to prevent future occurrences.

