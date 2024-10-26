Construction of Young India Skills University Underway

The Telangana government has revealed plans for MEIL to construct the Young India Skills University under a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, investing Rs 200 crore in the project.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the university's construction was signed between the state government and the institution, witnessed by top officials including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

During a recent meeting, CM Reddy emphasized the urgency of finalizing the building designs and kickoff construction by November 8, following his ceremonial 'Bhumi Puja' performed on the designated 57-acre site in Kandukur.

