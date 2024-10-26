Construction of Young India Skills University Underway
The Telangana government announced that MEIL will construct the Young India Skills University at a cost of Rs 200 crore. An MoU was signed for the project with the state government. CM Revanth Reddy performed a ‘Bhumi Puja’ for the university, urging a swift start on construction.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-10-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 20:32 IST
- Country:
- India
The Telangana government has revealed plans for MEIL to construct the Young India Skills University under a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, investing Rs 200 crore in the project.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the university's construction was signed between the state government and the institution, witnessed by top officials including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
During a recent meeting, CM Reddy emphasized the urgency of finalizing the building designs and kickoff construction by November 8, following his ceremonial 'Bhumi Puja' performed on the designated 57-acre site in Kandukur.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes in Mehsana: Construction Site Collapse Claims Lives
Tragic Accident: Family Mourned as Car Plunges into Canal
Five labourers killed as soil caves in at construction site in Gujarat's Mehsana district: Police.
Nine labourers dead, one injured after soil caves in at construction site in Gujarat's Mehsana: Police.
Tragedy Strikes at Gujarat Construction Site: Nine Lives Lost in Soil Collapse