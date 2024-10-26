Left Menu

Identity Scam in Engineering Exam Foiled

Two engineering students from Nagpur were arrested for allegedly faking their identities to appear in an exam at Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University. One manipulated his Aadhaar details with an app. Both were apprehended on Friday but were later released on bail.

  • India

In a significant breach of exam integrity, two students from a Nagpur engineering college have been arrested for identity fraud, officials reported on Saturday. The students attempted to deceive the Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University by appearing in an engineering exam under false identities.

Police revealed one of the students employed a mobile application to alter his Aadhaar card details, impersonating another student. This illegal act was aimed at passing the engineering examination under fraudulent circumstances, highlighting a concerning trend in academic misconduct.

The two students were taken into custody on Friday but have since been released on bail. The incident underlines the need for stricter enforcement of identity verification procedures in examination settings to preserve the integrity of educational assessments.

