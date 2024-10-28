Delhi High Court Grants Student Class Attendance Amid St. Stephen's Seat Dispute
The Delhi High Court allowed a minority student to attend St. Stephen's College pending a seat dispute with Delhi University. A bench highlighted a vacant seat under the minority quota category, temporarily permitting attendance without further allocations. This decision comes after a previous ruling on the college's admission practices.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court made a significant ruling on Monday, permitting a minority category student to attend classes at St. Stephen's College amid a seat allocation conflict with Delhi University (DU).
Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, dealing with appeals from the college and the student against a previous ruling, allowed the student to attend classes. They emphasized no further seat allocation under the minority quota should be made.
The court was addressing issues following an October 14 judgment where 18 out of 19 students were found entitled to admission on merit. Despite DU's objections regarding seat allocation practices, the bench temporarily resolved to let the student attend until further orders.
