UK-India Education Ties Strengthened: Graduate Route Stays Unchanged

In a significant move, Sir Steve Smith, the UK's International Education Champion, has emphasized India's crucial role in the UK's revised International Education Strategy. Speaking at the India-UK Achievers Honours in London's House of Lords, Smith confirmed that the Graduate Route post-study work visa will remain unchanged, despite prior reviews.

Highlighting the importance of Indian students, who lead in acquiring these visas, Smith announced that this commitment reflects the UK's dedication to fostering closer educational links with India. "India will remain an absolute priority," he stated, underscoring efforts to enhance connections between the two nations' educational sectors.

The event, organized by NISAU UK, was supported by the UK government, British Council India, and other key educational bodies. It aims to celebrate the achievements of Indian students and alumni in the UK, asserting their transformative impact on global scales.

(With inputs from agencies.)