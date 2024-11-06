Chandigarh Champions Olympic Values Education for Holistic Growth

In a bid to reshape education, Chandigarh authorities have joined hands with Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra to introduce the Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP) in schools. The initiative seeks to encourage physical activity and life skills development among students.

OVEP, the brainchild of the International Olympic Committee, intertwines with both the Chandigarh administration and the National Education Policy 2020. The program emphasizes holistic education and aims to instill qualities like respect, excellence, and lifelong sportsmanship.

A recent meeting included education and sports officials, marking a commitment to craft an educational framework. The strategy focuses on training teachers and using sports events to impart Olympic principles effectively.

