Empowering Manipur's Youth: 76 Slots in PM Internship Scheme
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced 76 internship slots available for the state's youth under the Prime Minister Internship Scheme. This initiative aims to provide practical skills and hands-on experience to bridge the gap between education and employment, offering opportunities in top companies nationwide.
Manipur's Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, has announced the allocation of 76 internship slots for the state's youth under the Prime Minister Internship Scheme. This national initiative provides a massive 1.25 lakh internships across the country, with Manipur being offered a dedicated portion.
The scheme is designed to equip young people with the necessary skills to transition from education to employment effectively. By offering practical, hands-on experience, it aims to create a robust and skilled workforce.
Targeting 1 crore youth, the initiative plans to offer internships in the top 500 companies over the next five years. The Chief Minister urges eligible young individuals to seize this opportunity to shape a promising future for themselves and contribute positively to Manipur's development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
