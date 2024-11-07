IIT Bhubaneswar and MOSart Labs Launch Pioneering Chip Design Programme

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar, in partnership with MOSart Labs, has rolled out an advanced diploma program specialized in semiconductor technology and chip design for engineering graduates. The initiative aims to furnish students with the necessary skills to thrive in the semiconductor industry, noted by IIT Bhubaneswar officials on Wednesday.

Focused on various facets of very-large-scale integration (VLSI), including analog design, digital design, and layout design, this course intends to upskill graduates, preparing them for immediate industry participation. An MoU sealing the partnership between IIT Bhubaneswar and MOSart Labs was signed recently, underscoring a shared commitment to education and industry collaboration.

The curriculum is structured into three detailed modules, beginning with a launchpad module for foundational understanding. Subsequent modules encompass advanced coursework and a mini-project in VLSI specialisations. This rigorous training is poised to support India's burgeoning semiconductor ecosystem by generating skilled engineers, said Krishna Kanth Avalur from MOSart Labs.

(With inputs from agencies.)