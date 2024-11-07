Karnataka Boosts Education Incentives for SC/ST Students

The Karnataka government, led by Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa, has announced a significant increase in the financial incentives for students belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. This move aims to bolster the educational achievements of these communities.

According to an official release, the incentive fund for SC/ST students pursuing studies in prestigious national institutes such as IITs, IIMs, IISc, and NITs will be doubled from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh. Minister Mahadevappa highlighted the potential impact of this decision on empowering underprivileged students academically.

In a further effort to support SC students, the government will provide a one-time aid of Rs 25 lakh to those who achieve a score of more than 95% in their PUC exams and secure management quota seats in the MBBS program via the NEET entrance examination. Additionally, SC students who excel by scoring over 60% in their first year of the MBBS course will receive another Rs 25 lakh incentive. The minister emphasized the essential role these students play in nation-building and envisioned their contributions as vital to creating a vibrant and prosperous nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)