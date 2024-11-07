CCTV Surveillance Introduced in West Bengal MBBS Exams

The West Bengal University of Health Sciences has taken a significant step towards enhancing transparency in medical examinations by implementing CCTV surveillance for MBBS exams across the state. The decision follows instructions from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also serves as the health minister.

As part of the newly established standard operating procedures, exams will be live-streamed, and students will follow an odd-even roll number seating pattern to prevent any copying. Additionally, answer sheets will feature barcodes instead of names, ensuring anonymity in evaluations.

The measures, aimed at curbing alleged malpractices in medical education, were introduced in response to demands by junior doctors. These demands emerged after a tragic incident at RG Hospital, renewing calls for strict measures to uphold the integrity of medical credentials. Officials believe these measures will significantly deter unqualified individuals from obtaining MBBS certificates.

(With inputs from agencies.)