Left Menu

CCTV Surveillance Introduced in West Bengal MBBS Exams

The West Bengal University of Health Sciences has implemented CCTV surveillance and live streaming for MBBS exams to enhance transparency, in response to demands from junior doctors. The initiative includes new SOPs with barcoded answer sheets and an odd-even roll number seating plan to prevent malpractice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-11-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 23:06 IST
CCTV Surveillance Introduced in West Bengal MBBS Exams
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal University of Health Sciences has taken a significant step towards enhancing transparency in medical examinations by implementing CCTV surveillance for MBBS exams across the state. The decision follows instructions from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also serves as the health minister.

As part of the newly established standard operating procedures, exams will be live-streamed, and students will follow an odd-even roll number seating pattern to prevent any copying. Additionally, answer sheets will feature barcodes instead of names, ensuring anonymity in evaluations.

The measures, aimed at curbing alleged malpractices in medical education, were introduced in response to demands by junior doctors. These demands emerged after a tragic incident at RG Hospital, renewing calls for strict measures to uphold the integrity of medical credentials. Officials believe these measures will significantly deter unqualified individuals from obtaining MBBS certificates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024