Tragedy at Jam Gate: A Student's Leap to Despair

A class 12 student named Raj Osari from Madhya Pradesh tragically ended his life after jumping from the historic Jam Gate. The incident occurred after the school authorities raised objections regarding his mobile phone use and selfie-taking at school, according to the police.

Despite efforts from his relatives and a security guard to prevent him, Raj jumped before noon and was later found in a ditch. He was taken to Mandleshwar's government hospital where he was declared dead, the police reported.

Family and school officials had issues over Raj's behavior with mobile phones, leading to tensions. Police investigations continue to explore potential underlying factors in this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)