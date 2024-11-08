Left Menu

Tragedy at Jam Gate: A Student's Leap to Despair

A 17-year-old class 12 student, Raj Osari, tragically ended his life by jumping from Jam Gate in Madhya Pradesh. His actions followed objections from school authorities regarding his use of a mobile phone and attempts to take selfies. Despite interventions, Raj took the fatal leap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khargone | Updated: 08-11-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 14:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A class 12 student named Raj Osari from Madhya Pradesh tragically ended his life after jumping from the historic Jam Gate. The incident occurred after the school authorities raised objections regarding his mobile phone use and selfie-taking at school, according to the police.

Despite efforts from his relatives and a security guard to prevent him, Raj jumped before noon and was later found in a ditch. He was taken to Mandleshwar's government hospital where he was declared dead, the police reported.

Family and school officials had issues over Raj's behavior with mobile phones, leading to tensions. Police investigations continue to explore potential underlying factors in this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

