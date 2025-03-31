Uttarakhand Renames Historic Sites Amidst Food Contamination Scare
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the renaming of various places in Uttarakhand to align with cultural heritage, while a food poisoning incident linked to adulterated buckwheat flour is under investigation. The renaming honors cultural icons, and the flour contamination incident is being addressed with accountability measures.
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced a series of renamings across the Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar districts. This initiative aims to reflect public sentiment and respect Indian culture and heritage, honoring those who have contributed significantly to its preservation.
The renaming includes changing Aurangzebpur to Shivaji Nagar in Haridwar and similar alterations in Dehradun and other districts. CM Dhami emphasized the importance of these changes in inspiring communities by celebrating prominent figures linked to India's rich cultural past.
On another front, more than 100 residents in Dehradun fell ill after consuming potentially adulterated buckwheat flour from Saharanpur, prompting serious health concerns. The administration has acted swiftly, sealing the offending dealer's shop and issuing notices to implicated vendors, while a rigorous investigation is underway, according to Chief Minister Dhami.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka CM Addresses Tragic Food Poisoning Incident at Malavalli School
Tragic Hostel Food Poisoning in Mandya: A 13-Year-Old's Death Sparks Outrage
Naini Lake's Declining Water Levels Threaten Nainital's Ecosystem and Economy
Tragic Food Poisoning Incident in Odisha: Two Sisters Die
Tragedy at Rehabilitation Center: Four Children Die from Suspected Food Poisoning