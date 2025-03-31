Uttarakhand Renames Historic Sites Amidst Food Contamination Scare

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced a series of renamings across the Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar districts. This initiative aims to reflect public sentiment and respect Indian culture and heritage, honoring those who have contributed significantly to its preservation.

The renaming includes changing Aurangzebpur to Shivaji Nagar in Haridwar and similar alterations in Dehradun and other districts. CM Dhami emphasized the importance of these changes in inspiring communities by celebrating prominent figures linked to India's rich cultural past.

On another front, more than 100 residents in Dehradun fell ill after consuming potentially adulterated buckwheat flour from Saharanpur, prompting serious health concerns. The administration has acted swiftly, sealing the offending dealer's shop and issuing notices to implicated vendors, while a rigorous investigation is underway, according to Chief Minister Dhami.

(With inputs from agencies.)