Left Menu

Uttarakhand Renames Historic Sites Amidst Food Contamination Scare

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the renaming of various places in Uttarakhand to align with cultural heritage, while a food poisoning incident linked to adulterated buckwheat flour is under investigation. The renaming honors cultural icons, and the flour contamination incident is being addressed with accountability measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 21:51 IST
Uttarakhand Renames Historic Sites Amidst Food Contamination Scare
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced a series of renamings across the Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar districts. This initiative aims to reflect public sentiment and respect Indian culture and heritage, honoring those who have contributed significantly to its preservation.

The renaming includes changing Aurangzebpur to Shivaji Nagar in Haridwar and similar alterations in Dehradun and other districts. CM Dhami emphasized the importance of these changes in inspiring communities by celebrating prominent figures linked to India's rich cultural past.

On another front, more than 100 residents in Dehradun fell ill after consuming potentially adulterated buckwheat flour from Saharanpur, prompting serious health concerns. The administration has acted swiftly, sealing the offending dealer's shop and issuing notices to implicated vendors, while a rigorous investigation is underway, according to Chief Minister Dhami.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025