Tinker on Wheels: Revolutionizing Rural Education with Technology

Tinker on Wheels is a mobile bus initiative founded by an Odisha engineer, providing rural students with hands-on experience in robotics and 3D printing. The project has reached over 2.5 lakh students in three states, bridging the technology learning gap in rural schools, supported by CSR funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 16:58 IST
  • India

In a bid to bridge the gap in technology education in rural India, an innovative initiative called Tinker on Wheels is revolutionizing learning for students. The brainchild of a 28-year-old engineer from Odisha, the mobile bus provides hands-on experience in robotics and 3D printing.

Launched in 2017, the initiative has reached over 140 schools across Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, benefiting more than 2.5 lakh students. This week, its founder was honored with the Rohini Nayyar Prize for his contribution to rural development.

With support from CSR funding, the project caters to schools that lack infrastructure for technology education. The initiative not only enhances learning but also inspires rural students to innovate, helping bridge the digital divide in the education sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

