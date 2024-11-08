Dinanath Batra: Architect of Nationalist Education in India
Dinanath Batra, a significant figure in Indian education, transitioned from a schoolteacher to the chief of Vidya Bharati, an RSS-run school network. He advocated for nationalist education and was known for challenging educational content he deemed un-Indian, including moving the courts against certain books and curricula.
Dinanath Batra, a prominent educationist, leaves behind a significant legacy in Indian education. Starting as a schoolteacher in Punjab, Batra rose to lead the RSS-run Vidya Bharati network, now comprising 12,000 schools and 32 lakh students.
Batra was known for his rigorous advocacy of value-based, 'nationalist' education, often making headlines by challenging educational materials he considered offensive. His legal efforts led to the withdrawal of books like Wendy Doniger's 'Hindus: An Alternative History' and the exclusion of A K Ramanujan's essay 'Three Hundred Ramayanas' from Delhi University's syllabus.
Batra's influence extended to policy advice, notably reflected in the National Education Policy 2020. He also authored textbooks included in Gujarat's education curriculum and served as an advisor for educational reforms in Haryana.
