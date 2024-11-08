Left Menu

Dinanath Batra: Architect of Nationalist Education in India

Dinanath Batra, a significant figure in Indian education, transitioned from a schoolteacher to the chief of Vidya Bharati, an RSS-run school network. He advocated for nationalist education and was known for challenging educational content he deemed un-Indian, including moving the courts against certain books and curricula.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 17:44 IST
Dinanath Batra: Architect of Nationalist Education in India
  • Country:
  • India

Dinanath Batra, a prominent educationist, leaves behind a significant legacy in Indian education. Starting as a schoolteacher in Punjab, Batra rose to lead the RSS-run Vidya Bharati network, now comprising 12,000 schools and 32 lakh students.

Batra was known for his rigorous advocacy of value-based, 'nationalist' education, often making headlines by challenging educational materials he considered offensive. His legal efforts led to the withdrawal of books like Wendy Doniger's 'Hindus: An Alternative History' and the exclusion of A K Ramanujan's essay 'Three Hundred Ramayanas' from Delhi University's syllabus.

Batra's influence extended to policy advice, notably reflected in the National Education Policy 2020. He also authored textbooks included in Gujarat's education curriculum and served as an advisor for educational reforms in Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024