New Guidelines Curb Misleading Advertisements in Coaching Sector

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has introduced new guidelines to address misleading advertisements by coaching institutes, aiming to protect consumer rights by prohibiting false claims such as 100 percent selection and job security.

The guidelines come after numerous complaints to the National Consumer Helpline, leading to 54 notices and Rs 54.60 lakh in penalties. Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare emphasized the need for honesty in advertisements, urging coaching centres to provide accurate information about their services.

The new rules prevent false claims regarding course offerings, duration, faculty credentials, fee structures, selection rates, and job guarantees. Violations will invoke penalties under the Consumer Protection Act, reinforcing existing laws to ensure transparency and integrity in the coaching industry.

