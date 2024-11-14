Left Menu

The Onion Purchases Infowars: A Humorous Takeover

The Onion acquired Alex Jones' Infowars brand at a bankruptcy auction, after Jones' legal troubles. The satirical outlet aims to replace Infowars' disinformation with humor. Victims' families support the move. Everytown for Gun Safety will be the exclusive advertiser on the revamped platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 20:56 IST
The Onion Purchases Infowars: A Humorous Takeover

The popular parody news website, The Onion, has acquired the controversial Infowars brand and website in a bankruptcy auction. Infowars, previously owned by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, was put up for auction after Jones filed for bankruptcy, failing to pay $1.5 billion in defamation judgments related to the Sandy Hook shooting.

The acquisition is supported by the families of eight Sandy Hook victims, who believe The Onion's purchase will end the misinformation promoted by Infowars. The Onion plans to transform the platform from a disinformation source into a humor-filled site, continuing its tradition of satire.

Ben Collins, CEO of The Onion, announced Everytown for Gun Safety as the exclusive advertiser on the new Infowars. Meanwhile, Jones continues to express defiance, vowing to remain active until his operations are completely shut down.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024