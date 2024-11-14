The Onion Purchases Infowars: A Humorous Takeover

The popular parody news website, The Onion, has acquired the controversial Infowars brand and website in a bankruptcy auction. Infowars, previously owned by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, was put up for auction after Jones filed for bankruptcy, failing to pay $1.5 billion in defamation judgments related to the Sandy Hook shooting.

The acquisition is supported by the families of eight Sandy Hook victims, who believe The Onion's purchase will end the misinformation promoted by Infowars. The Onion plans to transform the platform from a disinformation source into a humor-filled site, continuing its tradition of satire.

Ben Collins, CEO of The Onion, announced Everytown for Gun Safety as the exclusive advertiser on the new Infowars. Meanwhile, Jones continues to express defiance, vowing to remain active until his operations are completely shut down.

(With inputs from agencies.)