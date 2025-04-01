Sweden's Strategic Acquisition: Embraer C-390s Join Military Fleet

Sweden's government has announced plans to enhance its military capacity by acquiring four C-390 transport planes from Brazilian aerospace company Embraer. The procurement follows agreements with the Netherlands and Austria, securing these aircraft as part of Sweden's evolving defense strategy.

The decision to finalize the order comes a year after Sweden initially chose the C-390 Millennium as its next generation of military cargo aircraft. However, at the time, it did not specify the number of planes it intended to purchase.

Simultaneously, Brazil has declared its ambition to strengthen its own air force by purchasing additional Gripen fighter jets from Swedish defense manufacturer Saab, marking continued defense collaboration between the two countries.

