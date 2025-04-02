Left Menu

Lupin Expands UK Presence with Renascience Pharma Acquisition

Lupin acquires UK-based Renascience Pharma for 12.3 million pounds, enhancing its healthcare offerings. The deal allows Lupin to expand its branded medicine portfolio and improve healthcare access. Renascience, known for branded injectable cephalosporins, joins as a subsidiary under Lupin's corporate umbrella.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 19:39 IST
Lupin Expands UK Presence with Renascience Pharma Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's Lupin Ltd has announced its acquisition of UK-based Renascience Pharma for 12.3 million pounds, equivalent to approximately 135 crore rupees. This strategic purchase by Lupin Healthcare UK Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary, signifies Lupin's intent to fortify its presence in the UK pharmaceutical market.

The acquisition will see Renascience operate under Lupin's leadership, maintaining its role as a key UK supplier of branded injectable cephalosporins, treatments for ear pain, and a quinasoline-like diuretic used in cardiovascular and renal care.

Lupin President of Corporate Development, Fabrice Egros, emphasized that the move aims to enhance their branded medicines range to fulfill unmet medical needs. The acquisition aligns with Lupin's mission to offer accessible healthcare solutions on a global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025