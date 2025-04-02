Lupin Expands UK Presence with Renascience Pharma Acquisition

India's Lupin Ltd has announced its acquisition of UK-based Renascience Pharma for 12.3 million pounds, equivalent to approximately 135 crore rupees. This strategic purchase by Lupin Healthcare UK Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary, signifies Lupin's intent to fortify its presence in the UK pharmaceutical market.

The acquisition will see Renascience operate under Lupin's leadership, maintaining its role as a key UK supplier of branded injectable cephalosporins, treatments for ear pain, and a quinasoline-like diuretic used in cardiovascular and renal care.

Lupin President of Corporate Development, Fabrice Egros, emphasized that the move aims to enhance their branded medicines range to fulfill unmet medical needs. The acquisition aligns with Lupin's mission to offer accessible healthcare solutions on a global scale.

