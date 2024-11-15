India Hosts Premier Global Education Celebration at Harrow Bengaluru

Harrow International School Bengaluru is set to host the 'Celebration of Global Education,' India's leading event dedicated to global learning, on 23 November 2024. This prestigious occasion will take place on the school's expansive 60-acre campus, bringing together 200-plus educators, parents, and thought leaders from around the globe.

The event aims to foster a rich exchange of ideas, showcasing best practices and the latest trends in education. Attendees will engage in panel discussions and workshops that highlight AI's transformative role in classrooms, India's emergence as an educational hub, and the cutting-edge developments shaping the future of higher education.

Speakers at the 'Celebration of Global Education' include distinguished individuals such as James Godber from the British Deputy High Commission, Bengaluru, and principals from renowned institutions like Wellington College Pune. The event is open to the public, offering a unique platform for students and professionals to network and explore collaborative opportunities in a fast-evolving educational landscape.

