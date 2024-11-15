GEMS Education Launches Global Initiative for School Management Improvement
GEMS Education, founded by Indian-origin entrepreneur Sunny Varkey, introduces First Schools Management Services to enhance school management worldwide, with priority in India. This new division aims to improve school operations and educational standards, supporting leadership for sustainable growth.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Indian-origin entrepreneur Sunny Varkey's GEMS Education unveiled the First Schools Management Services division on Thursday, focusing on boosting school management and performance globally, with a strong focus on India.
Aimed at offering bespoke school management improvements, the new initiative will operate from offices in London and Dubai, collaborating with schools across the independent and state sectors to optimize efficiencies and elevate educational standards.
GEMS Chairman and founder Sunny Varkey stated the division is set to leverage the organization's vast experience to meet growing global demands for quality school management solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Sets Ambitious Biodiversity Protection Goals with NBSAP Update
Yogi Adityanath Celebrates India's Cultural Diversity
Tim Walz's Diwali Diplomacy: Wooing Indian-Americans in Pennsylvania
India-US Dialogue Amidst Tensions and Allegations
Scrutinizing Sulphur: Power Plants and India's Air Pollution Debate