GEMS Education Launches Global Initiative for School Management Improvement

Indian-origin entrepreneur Sunny Varkey's GEMS Education unveiled the First Schools Management Services division on Thursday, focusing on boosting school management and performance globally, with a strong focus on India.

Aimed at offering bespoke school management improvements, the new initiative will operate from offices in London and Dubai, collaborating with schools across the independent and state sectors to optimize efficiencies and elevate educational standards.

GEMS Chairman and founder Sunny Varkey stated the division is set to leverage the organization's vast experience to meet growing global demands for quality school management solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)