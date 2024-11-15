Left Menu

GEMS Education Launches Global Initiative for School Management Improvement

GEMS Education, founded by Indian-origin entrepreneur Sunny Varkey, introduces First Schools Management Services to enhance school management worldwide, with priority in India. This new division aims to improve school operations and educational standards, supporting leadership for sustainable growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-11-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 19:03 IST
Indian-origin entrepreneur Sunny Varkey's GEMS Education unveiled the First Schools Management Services division on Thursday, focusing on boosting school management and performance globally, with a strong focus on India.

Aimed at offering bespoke school management improvements, the new initiative will operate from offices in London and Dubai, collaborating with schools across the independent and state sectors to optimize efficiencies and elevate educational standards.

GEMS Chairman and founder Sunny Varkey stated the division is set to leverage the organization's vast experience to meet growing global demands for quality school management solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

