UOW Expands Global Footprint with India Campus Launch at GIFT City

The University of Wollongong (UOW) has opened a campus in GIFT City, Gujarat, marking its second international outpost after Deakin University. Offering courses in Financial Technology, the campus aims to deepen ties with Indian institutions and industry, and will feature collaborations with companies like Odoo and IBM.

Updated: 15-11-2024 19:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The University of Wollongong (UOW) officially inaugurated its campus in GIFT City, Gujarat, making it the second foreign institution to do so after Deakin University. UOW India will offer courses like Master of Financial Technology, enriching the tech industry with a new academic presence.

In a move designed to elevate female participation in the tech sector, UOW India unveiled the Women Leaders in FinTech Scholarship, with Cerin Elsa Joji as its first recipient. The campus is aligned with collaborations to ensure students gain relevant, industry-ready skills.

UOW India has partnered with Odoo, an open-source business software firm, and selected IBM as its inaugural global industry partner. Together, they will contribute to a dynamic curriculum emphasizing artificial intelligence, big data, and more.

