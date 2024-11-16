UK Universities Face Financial Strain as Indian Student Enrollment Plummets

A new report highlights the declining interest of Indian students in applying to UK universities, exacerbating financial woes for the education sector already burdened by budget constraints.

The Office for Students (OfS) analysis indicates a 20.4% drop in Indian student numbers based on UK Home Office data. Indian student groups cite limited job prospects and recent anti-immigration riots as contributing factors.

The OfS report warns of the severe impact on financially reliant universities due to a projected GBP 3,445 million net income loss by 2025-26, unless significant mitigating measures are adopted.

(With inputs from agencies.)