From Graduate to Leader: A New Chapter Begins

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, speaking at NIT Kurukshetra's convocation, encouraged graduates to aspire to be job creators, emphasizing global recognition, moral values, and leadership. Celebrating NIT's legacy, Dattatreya urged students to reflect on past sacrifices. Dr. Satheesh Reddy also congratulated the graduates on their achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-11-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 21:44 IST
During the convocation at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Kurukshetra, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya emphasized the importance of the event as a celebration of student achievements and potential.

Urging graduates to aim beyond seeking jobs and towards creating them, he highlighted the significance of global recognition and maintaining strong moral values.

Governor Dattatreya lauded NIT-Kurukshetra's heritage of excellence in academia and research, commending its role in advancing India's technological and social sectors. Special guest Dr. G Satheesh Reddy echoed these sentiments, encouraging graduates to advance with dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

