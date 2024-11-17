From Graduate to Leader: A New Chapter Begins

During the convocation at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Kurukshetra, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya emphasized the importance of the event as a celebration of student achievements and potential.

Urging graduates to aim beyond seeking jobs and towards creating them, he highlighted the significance of global recognition and maintaining strong moral values.

Governor Dattatreya lauded NIT-Kurukshetra's heritage of excellence in academia and research, commending its role in advancing India's technological and social sectors. Special guest Dr. G Satheesh Reddy echoed these sentiments, encouraging graduates to advance with dedication.

