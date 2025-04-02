Myanmar's Earthquake Diplomacy: Junta Chief’s Return to the Global Stage

A devastating earthquake in Myanmar has inadvertently strengthened the position of junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, facilitating his re-entry onto the global diplomatic stage. The tragedy, which claimed nearly 2,900 lives, has coincided with the thawing of diplomatic relations previously severed by the continuation of Myanmar's brutal civil conflict.

Min Aung Hlaing's potential attendance at the BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok signals a pivotal moment. The disaster has not only brought international aid and relief to Myanmar but has also restored connections with regional powers like China, India, and Russia. These countries are seen as crucial players, seeking to extend their influence by engaging with Myanmar's current regime.

The junta is leveraging this crisis to fortify its domestic and international standing. As aid flows in from neighboring countries, Min Aung Hlaing stands to gain political and tactical advantages both within Myanmar and on the international front. The support from key global players may further solidify his position in a shifting world order.

(With inputs from agencies.)