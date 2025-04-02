Nagaland's Sporting Revolution: Elevating Local Talent to the Global Stage

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has launched three pivotal initiatives targeting the growth of young talent and the transformation of the state's sporting environment. Unveiled at the Nagaland Super League's closing event, these plans include the Nagaland Football Academy, Sports Scholarships, and the Nagaland International Gold Cup.

The Nagaland Football Academy, in partnership with a globally recognized institution, will be established at the Chumoukedima stadium, fostering upcoming talent. The Chief Minister's Sports Scholarships will facilitate young athletes' enrollment in top institutions, enhancing their prospects of attaining international sports success.

Additionally, the Nagaland International Gold Cup aims to prepare local teams for the I-League, featuring a mix of local, national, and international teams. Rio encouraged all sectors to invest in grassroots development to elevate Nagaland’s football presence nationally and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)