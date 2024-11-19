Left Menu

Empowering Futures: Nipuni Career Program Launches for Young Women

The Nipuni career readiness program, launched by Avtar Human Capital Trust in Tamil Nadu, aims to empower young women from underprivileged backgrounds by providing them with critical career skills. The initiative focuses on bridging gender gaps and fostering workforce readiness through specialized training and mentorship for girls in government schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Trichy | Updated: 19-11-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 15:44 IST
The Nipuni career readiness program, a groundbreaking initiative by Avtar Human Capital Trust (AHCT), was launched by Tamil Nadu's Minister for School Education, Thiru. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, during the 12th Udyog Utsav. The program seeks to empower college-going girls from underprivileged backgrounds with skills essential for the corporate world.

AHCT's launch was accompanied by new findings from their research, revealing insights into the unique challenges and aspirations of first-generation women graduates in India's workforce. Project Puthri, AHCT's flagship initiative, has already transformed the lives of over 12,000 girls across Tamil Nadu by providing essential life skills and mentorship.

Dr. Saundarya Rajesh, Founder-President of Avtar Group, outlined how Nipuni Career Pathing aligns with national internship programs, aiming to transition 10,000 girls into white-collar careers. The trust continues to bridge gender gaps through education, mentorship, and significant scholarship offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

