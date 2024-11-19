Left Menu

VISTAS Achieves Coveted NAAC A++ Status: A New Era for Higher Education

Vels Institute of Science Technology and Advanced Studies (VISTAS) in Chennai has achieved NAAC A++ accreditation. This accolade celebrates the institution's quality and standards. The event highlighted contributions from faculty, staff, and leaders. VISTAS now aims to expand globally, reinforcing its position in higher education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-11-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 15:46 IST
Vels Institute of Science Technology and Advanced Studies (VISTAS) in Chennai has received the prestigious NAAC A++ accreditation. The acknowledgment was granted by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), which operates autonomously under the University Grants Commission (UGC).

In celebration of this achievement, a special event was convened at the university. The institution's Founder Chancellor, Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh, praised the dedication of professors and staff, recognizing their indispensable contributions. Awards were presented to those who played pivotal roles in securing this accreditation. Dr. Ganesh emphasized the significance of the A++ accreditation, highlighting its rarity among Indian universities.

The event featured notable participants from the Vels Group, including Pro Chancellor Dr. A. Jothimurugan, Pro Chancellor Dr. Aarthi Ganesh, Vice President Dr. Preetha Ganesh, and Vice Chancellor Sriman Narayanan. Closing the event, Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh hosted a gala dinner for the faculty, reinforcing the university community's unity and spirit of shared success. VISTAS aims to further expand its educational reach, aiming to establish 100 institutions globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

