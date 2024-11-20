Left Menu

Bihar's Education Boost: Non-Commissioned Teachers Get Stability

Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that non-commissioned teachers in government schools will not be relocated following their regularization as government employees. This decision comes after the state’s education department had paused its transfer policy, causing unrest among teachers. Kumar assured continued support for teachers' welfare.

Updated: 20-11-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:24 IST
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar talks to media persons on the sidelines of Lok Samvad programme in Patna. Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that non-commissioned teachers in government schools will remain in their current postings. This follows the recent regularization of their services, granting them government employee status. The decision brings relief to over 2.5 lakh 'Niyojit' teachers.

Kumar's announcement followed the education department's decision to pause its transfer policy, which had sparked discontent and legal challenges among a section of the teachers. He assured that the government is committed to the welfare of teachers, emphasizing stability and support.

The state also saw the distribution of 1.14 lakh appointment letters to 'exclusive' teachers who cleared their competency tests. The Bihar Public Service Commission's recruitment has strengthened the educational workforce, with 28,000 'Niyojit' teachers becoming full-fledged government teachers this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

