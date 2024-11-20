Pioneering School Leaders to Be Honored at National Event

The IPN Foundation, in collaboration with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, is set to honor 100 distinguished school leaders from across India. These leaders are recognized for their significant contributions to taking Indian education to the international stage. The recognition underscores the transformative role of these educators in global schooling practices.

Founded in 2016, the IPN Forum is India's largest knowledge network for school leaders, encompassing over 15,000 schools. Their partnership with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, a multi-campus university known for its emphasis on values and innovation, aims to celebrate and encourage leadership in education.

The event, themed 'Future of Schooling - Embracing Technology, Innovation & Values,' will take place in Hyderabad and Delhi. It highlights the importance of modern values-based education and showcases trailblazers shaping the future of schooling. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham's contributions to sustainable and holistic education further solidify this collaboration.

