Left Menu

Pioneering School Leaders to Be Honored at National Event

The IPN Foundation, alongside Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, will honor 100 distinguished school leaders from India for their contributions to global education. The event will celebrate innovations in education, emphasizing technology, values, and societal impact, and will feature deliberations in Hyderabad and Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:56 IST
Pioneering School Leaders to Be Honored at National Event
  • Country:
  • United States

The IPN Foundation, in collaboration with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, is set to honor 100 distinguished school leaders from across India. These leaders are recognized for their significant contributions to taking Indian education to the international stage. The recognition underscores the transformative role of these educators in global schooling practices.

Founded in 2016, the IPN Forum is India's largest knowledge network for school leaders, encompassing over 15,000 schools. Their partnership with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, a multi-campus university known for its emphasis on values and innovation, aims to celebrate and encourage leadership in education.

The event, themed 'Future of Schooling - Embracing Technology, Innovation & Values,' will take place in Hyderabad and Delhi. It highlights the importance of modern values-based education and showcases trailblazers shaping the future of schooling. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham's contributions to sustainable and holistic education further solidify this collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024