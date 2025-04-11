Left Menu

Global Educational Horizons: Texas and Vijaybhoomi Universities Unite

Texas State University collaborates with Vijaybhoomi University to enhance global education through joint programs. The partnership will offer dual-degree pathways, cross-cultural experiences, joint research initiatives, and executive education, aiming to prepare students for a global economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-04-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 17:00 IST
In a move that promises to redefine global education standards, Texas State University (TXST) and Vijaybhoomi University (VU) have entered into a strategic partnership. Announced on April 11 in Bengaluru, this collaboration aims to enrich student experiences through dual degrees and international exposure.

The centerpiece of this alliance is a 2+2 pathway for a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree, combining education at VU in India and TXST in the U.S., offering students a chance for a globally recognized degree. The initiative seeks to fortify cross-cultural academic ties and innovation.

Core areas of this collaboration include undergraduate and graduate pathways, joint research, and executive education, alongside student and faculty exchanges. Leaders from both universities have emphasized the program's role in fostering future-ready professionals capable of addressing global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

