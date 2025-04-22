Anurag University Teams Up with ASU: A Global Education Leap

Anurag University has announced a significant academic partnership with Arizona State University (ASU) designed to expand educational opportunities on a global scale for Indian students. The collaboration facilitates students enrolling in Bachelor's or Master's degree programs in fields such as Computer Science, Engineering, Business, or Management.

Beginning their education at Anurag University in India, students will seamlessly transition to ASU in the United States to finalize their degrees. This initiative not only reduces education costs by up to 40% but also prepares students to thrive in a globalized world. The announcement was celebrated during a stakeholder session, attended by U.S. Consulate representatives.

Both institutions highlighted the opportunity to transform education and optimize costs. Leaders from Anurag and ASU emphasized their commitment to international educational ties, enhancing the academic and professional journey for Indian students.

(With inputs from agencies.)