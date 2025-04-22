Left Menu

Anurag University Teams Up with ASU: A Global Education Leap

Anurag University's partnership with Arizona State University enhances global education opportunities for Indian students. This collaboration allows students to start their studies in India and complete their degrees at ASU in the U.S., offering significant cost savings and international exposure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-04-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 17:27 IST
Anurag University Teams Up with ASU: A Global Education Leap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Anurag University has announced a significant academic partnership with Arizona State University (ASU) designed to expand educational opportunities on a global scale for Indian students. The collaboration facilitates students enrolling in Bachelor's or Master's degree programs in fields such as Computer Science, Engineering, Business, or Management.

Beginning their education at Anurag University in India, students will seamlessly transition to ASU in the United States to finalize their degrees. This initiative not only reduces education costs by up to 40% but also prepares students to thrive in a globalized world. The announcement was celebrated during a stakeholder session, attended by U.S. Consulate representatives.

Both institutions highlighted the opportunity to transform education and optimize costs. Leaders from Anurag and ASU emphasized their commitment to international educational ties, enhancing the academic and professional journey for Indian students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025