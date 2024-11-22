Medical College Suspends Seven Seniors for Hostel Misconduct

In a decisive move, Baba Raghav Das Medical College has suspended seven senior students for entering a junior hostel without permission. The institution's action followed an anonymous complaint, highlighting the severity with which the college views breaches of discipline.

The incident took place between November 10 and 11. Despite no direct evidence found to substantiate claims of ragging, the unauthorized presence of the seven students, who claimed to have entered to discuss forming a cricket team, warranted disciplinary action. CCTV footage confirmed the unauthorized entry which further cemented the administration's decision.

Principal Ramkumar Jaiswal stated that the college could not tolerate disruptions to the campus environment. The senior students are barred from college premises for three months and must submit affidavits to ensure compliance with future conduct policies, with warnings of harsher penalties for repeated misconduct.

