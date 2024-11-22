Medical College Suspends Seven Seniors for Hostel Misconduct
Seven students from Baba Raghav Das Medical College were suspended for unauthorized entry into a junior hostel seat. Although there was no evidence of ragging, the college acted swiftly to uphold discipline. This decision underscores the institution's stance against violations of campus conduct rules.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move, Baba Raghav Das Medical College has suspended seven senior students for entering a junior hostel without permission. The institution's action followed an anonymous complaint, highlighting the severity with which the college views breaches of discipline.
The incident took place between November 10 and 11. Despite no direct evidence found to substantiate claims of ragging, the unauthorized presence of the seven students, who claimed to have entered to discuss forming a cricket team, warranted disciplinary action. CCTV footage confirmed the unauthorized entry which further cemented the administration's decision.
Principal Ramkumar Jaiswal stated that the college could not tolerate disruptions to the campus environment. The senior students are barred from college premises for three months and must submit affidavits to ensure compliance with future conduct policies, with warnings of harsher penalties for repeated misconduct.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Disciplined West Indies Triumph Over England to Clinch ODI Series
Kerala govt suspends IAS officers K Gopalakrishnan, N Prasanth for violation of discipline: Official sources.
Kerala Government Suspends Two IAS Officers for Indiscipline
NIT Hamirpur Opens 127 PhD Seats Across 14 Disciplines
Faculty Member Faces Legal Action for Forced Tonsure of Student Amid Anti-Ragging Regulations