Left Menu

Medical College Suspends Seven Seniors for Hostel Misconduct

Seven students from Baba Raghav Das Medical College were suspended for unauthorized entry into a junior hostel seat. Although there was no evidence of ragging, the college acted swiftly to uphold discipline. This decision underscores the institution's stance against violations of campus conduct rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:26 IST
Medical College Suspends Seven Seniors for Hostel Misconduct
Zoram Medical College Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Baba Raghav Das Medical College has suspended seven senior students for entering a junior hostel without permission. The institution's action followed an anonymous complaint, highlighting the severity with which the college views breaches of discipline.

The incident took place between November 10 and 11. Despite no direct evidence found to substantiate claims of ragging, the unauthorized presence of the seven students, who claimed to have entered to discuss forming a cricket team, warranted disciplinary action. CCTV footage confirmed the unauthorized entry which further cemented the administration's decision.

Principal Ramkumar Jaiswal stated that the college could not tolerate disruptions to the campus environment. The senior students are barred from college premises for three months and must submit affidavits to ensure compliance with future conduct policies, with warnings of harsher penalties for repeated misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024