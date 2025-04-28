Left Menu

Chaos on the Water: Boat Collision Sparks Mass Casualty Incident Near Memorial Causeway

A mass casualty incident occurred when a boat collided with a ferry near Memorial Causeway Bridge on Sunday. Multiple injuries were reported as the ferry was carrying over 40 passengers. Authorities are investigating the hit-and-run, with emergency services responding swiftly to the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Clearwater | Updated: 28-04-2025 09:31 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 09:31 IST
Chaos on the Water: Boat Collision Sparks Mass Casualty Incident Near Memorial Causeway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A shocking maritime accident unfolded Sunday when a boat crashed into a ferry near the Memorial Causeway Bridge, causing multiple injuries and fleeing the scene, authorities reported.

The Clearwater Police Department announced the situation as a mass casualty incident assessed by Clearwater Fire & Rescue, with the ferry carrying more than 40 passengers.

Authorities disclosed that all injured individuals were aboard the ferry, which ended up on a nearby sandbar. Emergency services utilized helicopters for the severely injured, while the US Coast Guard launched an investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025