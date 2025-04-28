Chaos on the Water: Boat Collision Sparks Mass Casualty Incident Near Memorial Causeway
A mass casualty incident occurred when a boat collided with a ferry near Memorial Causeway Bridge on Sunday. Multiple injuries were reported as the ferry was carrying over 40 passengers. Authorities are investigating the hit-and-run, with emergency services responding swiftly to the scene.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Clearwater | Updated: 28-04-2025 09:31 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 09:31 IST
- United States
A shocking maritime accident unfolded Sunday when a boat crashed into a ferry near the Memorial Causeway Bridge, causing multiple injuries and fleeing the scene, authorities reported.
The Clearwater Police Department announced the situation as a mass casualty incident assessed by Clearwater Fire & Rescue, with the ferry carrying more than 40 passengers.
Authorities disclosed that all injured individuals were aboard the ferry, which ended up on a nearby sandbar. Emergency services utilized helicopters for the severely injured, while the US Coast Guard launched an investigation.
