Chaos on the Water: Boat Collision Sparks Mass Casualty Incident Near Memorial Causeway

A shocking maritime accident unfolded Sunday when a boat crashed into a ferry near the Memorial Causeway Bridge, causing multiple injuries and fleeing the scene, authorities reported.

The Clearwater Police Department announced the situation as a mass casualty incident assessed by Clearwater Fire & Rescue, with the ferry carrying more than 40 passengers.

Authorities disclosed that all injured individuals were aboard the ferry, which ended up on a nearby sandbar. Emergency services utilized helicopters for the severely injured, while the US Coast Guard launched an investigation.

