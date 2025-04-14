Manish Pandey: Discipline and Fitness Fuel Cricketing Success
KKR cricketer Manish Pandey discusses how his army family background fortified his athletic career. On KKR's YouTube show, he describes his disciplined daily routine, revealing a simple fitness regimen and a nutritious diet rich in eggs and curd. Pandey's approach underscores his dedication to cricket and overall health.
India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Manish Pandey credits his family's military background for instilling discipline and fitness in his life, pivotal for his cricketing career. As a child, exposure to various sports laid the foundation for his athletic prowess.
During 'Train Like a Knight' on KKR's YouTube channel, Pandey shared insights into his daily routine and training regimen. He maintains a straightforward approach, with two strength and two cardio sessions weekly, emphasizing simplicity. His minimalistic breakfast consists of eggs and porridge, complemented by heavier afternoon meals post-gym, featuring curd, valued for gut health, especially in summer.
Pandey supplements his diet with omega-rich sources like flax seeds and fish oil. With a notable cricketing record in ODIs, T20Is, and the IPL, he remains an influential figure, known for his strategic play and historical achievements − like being the first Indian to score an IPL century.
(With inputs from agencies.)
