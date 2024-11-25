Telangana Government Rejects Adani's Rs 100 Crore Donation Amid Controversy

The Telangana government, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, has declined a substantial Rs 100 crore donation from Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group. This donation was intended for the Young India Skill University, which is under development in the state.

Chief Minister Reddy stated that the decision was influenced by the potential for controversy and allegations of bias if the funds were accepted. To maintain the state's image and uphold transparency, no funds from the Adani Group have been accepted, he asserted during a press conference.

The government remains committed to ensuring that discussions about influences or biases are avoided. A formal letter was dispatched to the Adani Foundation, requesting that the donation not be transferred, aligning with their recent success in obtaining Income Tax exemptions related to university donations.

(With inputs from agencies.)