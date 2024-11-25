Left Menu

Telangana Government Rejects Adani's Rs 100 Crore Donation Amid Controversy

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced the rejection of Gautam Adani's Rs 100 crore donation to the Young India Skill University. This decision was made to avoid controversies, despite the donation qualifying as Corporate Social Responsibility. The state has not accepted any funds from Adani Group.

Updated: 25-11-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 16:06 IST
The Telangana government, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, has declined a substantial Rs 100 crore donation from Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group. This donation was intended for the Young India Skill University, which is under development in the state.

Chief Minister Reddy stated that the decision was influenced by the potential for controversy and allegations of bias if the funds were accepted. To maintain the state's image and uphold transparency, no funds from the Adani Group have been accepted, he asserted during a press conference.

The government remains committed to ensuring that discussions about influences or biases are avoided. A formal letter was dispatched to the Adani Foundation, requesting that the donation not be transferred, aligning with their recent success in obtaining Income Tax exemptions related to university donations.

