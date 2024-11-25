Empowering Educators: Unveiling 'The Teacher App'
Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan announced the launch of 'The Teacher App,' developed by Bharti Airtel Foundation, to enhance teacher capacity building. The app aims to empower educators using technology and innovation, aligning with the goals of the National Education Policy 2020.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 17:08 IST
In an effort to enhance the capabilities of educators, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan has launched 'The Teacher App,' an innovative tool developed by the Bharti Airtel Foundation.
This initiative is a part of the broader agenda set out by the National Education Policy 2020, aiming to leverage technology for the continuous capacity building of teachers.
Minister Pradhan emphasized that empowered teachers are key to developing future generations, asserting that the app will utilize advanced course content and community building features to arm educators with the necessary resources.
