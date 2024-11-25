Left Menu

Empowering Educators: Unveiling 'The Teacher App'

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan announced the launch of 'The Teacher App,' developed by Bharti Airtel Foundation, to enhance teacher capacity building. The app aims to empower educators using technology and innovation, aligning with the goals of the National Education Policy 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 17:08 IST
Empowering Educators: Unveiling 'The Teacher App'
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to enhance the capabilities of educators, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan has launched 'The Teacher App,' an innovative tool developed by the Bharti Airtel Foundation.

This initiative is a part of the broader agenda set out by the National Education Policy 2020, aiming to leverage technology for the continuous capacity building of teachers.

Minister Pradhan emphasized that empowered teachers are key to developing future generations, asserting that the app will utilize advanced course content and community building features to arm educators with the necessary resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024