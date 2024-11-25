Empowering Educators: Unveiling 'The Teacher App'

In an effort to enhance the capabilities of educators, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan has launched 'The Teacher App,' an innovative tool developed by the Bharti Airtel Foundation.

This initiative is a part of the broader agenda set out by the National Education Policy 2020, aiming to leverage technology for the continuous capacity building of teachers.

Minister Pradhan emphasized that empowered teachers are key to developing future generations, asserting that the app will utilize advanced course content and community building features to arm educators with the necessary resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)