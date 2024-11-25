Chandigarh University MBA Graduates Shine in BFSI Sector

Chandigarh University has achieved noteworthy success with its MBA graduates securing top positions in the Banking and Financial Services Industry (BFSI) sector. Since the Covid-19 pandemic, the sector has seen exponential growth, and the university's focus on industry-aligned education has paved the way for its students' achievements.

In the past two years, 131 MBA students specializing in Banking and Financial Engineering have landed prestigious jobs across top banks, finance, insurance, and wealth management companies. In a notable advancement from 2023 to 2024, the university reported an uptick in placements, with 73 students securing opportunities in diverse financial fields this year.

The university's strategic collaboration with industry giants such as SBI and Tally enhances its MBA curriculum, offering students hands-on learning and a robust pathway to a prosperous career. University authorities lauded the efforts of graduates, attributing their success to the comprehensive training and placement support provided by Chandigarh University.

(With inputs from agencies.)