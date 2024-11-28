Harrow Bengaluru's Global Education Celebration: Shaping Future Leaders

Harrow International School Bengaluru recently held the inaugural 'Celebration of Global Education', bringing together over 200 educators, parents, and industry leaders to discuss the transformative future of education. Attendees from major Indian cities gathered to engage in collaborative workshops and insightful discussions led by notable figures.

The event featured key sessions on integrating AI into classrooms, emphasizing inclusion, and fostering global curriculums. Esteemed speakers such as Tushar Chaudhary and Ryan Pereira contributed to dynamic exchanges. Harrow's educators showcased innovative teaching practices, including the role of doodling in learning science, highlighting the institution's leadership in educational innovation.

Head Master Andrew Leale accentuated the school's dedication to a modernized global education that combines academic rigor with holistic development. The engaging event marked another milestone in Harrow Bengaluru's mission to prepare students for success in a rapidly evolving world, setting high expectations for future educational endeavors.

