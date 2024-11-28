Left Menu

Harrow Bengaluru's Global Education Celebration: Shaping Future Leaders

Harrow International School Bengaluru hosted a significant event, the 'Celebration of Global Education', fostering dialogue among educators and stakeholders on the future of education. Featuring workshops, discussions, and keynote addresses, it highlighted themes like AI in education, inclusivity, and global curricula. The event underscored Harrow's commitment to excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-11-2024 11:13 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 11:10 IST
Harrow Bengaluru's Global Education Celebration: Shaping Future Leaders
Nongiri Presbyterian Secondary School Image Credit:

Harrow International School Bengaluru recently held the inaugural 'Celebration of Global Education', bringing together over 200 educators, parents, and industry leaders to discuss the transformative future of education. Attendees from major Indian cities gathered to engage in collaborative workshops and insightful discussions led by notable figures.

The event featured key sessions on integrating AI into classrooms, emphasizing inclusion, and fostering global curriculums. Esteemed speakers such as Tushar Chaudhary and Ryan Pereira contributed to dynamic exchanges. Harrow's educators showcased innovative teaching practices, including the role of doodling in learning science, highlighting the institution's leadership in educational innovation.

Head Master Andrew Leale accentuated the school's dedication to a modernized global education that combines academic rigor with holistic development. The engaging event marked another milestone in Harrow Bengaluru's mission to prepare students for success in a rapidly evolving world, setting high expectations for future educational endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024