Bomb Threat Hoax Shakes Delhi School: Swift Action Ensures Safety

A private school in Delhi's Rohini faced a bomb threat via email, leading to a swift emergency response, authorities reported.

The Venkateshwar Global School received the threat shortly after a low-intensity blast nearby. A full search confirmed the threat as a hoax, with no suspicious items found.

Authorities reassured parents, swiftly dismissing students while launching an investigation into the scare, registered as part of a larger case involving recent explosions in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)