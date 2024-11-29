Bomb Threat Hoax Shakes Delhi School: Swift Action Ensures Safety
A bomb threat emailed to Venkateshwar Global School in Delhi prompted swift action by authorities. Following thorough searches by police and fire services, the threat was deemed a hoax. The school's principal ensured the safety of students by dismissing them early, while an investigation continues.
A private school in Delhi's Rohini faced a bomb threat via email, leading to a swift emergency response, authorities reported.
The Venkateshwar Global School received the threat shortly after a low-intensity blast nearby. A full search confirmed the threat as a hoax, with no suspicious items found.
Authorities reassured parents, swiftly dismissing students while launching an investigation into the scare, registered as part of a larger case involving recent explosions in the area.
