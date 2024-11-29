Left Menu

Bomb Threat Hoax Shakes Delhi School: Swift Action Ensures Safety

A bomb threat emailed to Venkateshwar Global School in Delhi prompted swift action by authorities. Following thorough searches by police and fire services, the threat was deemed a hoax. The school's principal ensured the safety of students by dismissing them early, while an investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 13:54 IST
Bomb Threat Hoax Shakes Delhi School: Swift Action Ensures Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A private school in Delhi's Rohini faced a bomb threat via email, leading to a swift emergency response, authorities reported.

The Venkateshwar Global School received the threat shortly after a low-intensity blast nearby. A full search confirmed the threat as a hoax, with no suspicious items found.

Authorities reassured parents, swiftly dismissing students while launching an investigation into the scare, registered as part of a larger case involving recent explosions in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024