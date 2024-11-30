JBCN International School Rises in Global IB Rankings

JBCN International School in Oshiwara has secured a prestigious position in the top 50 International Baccalaureate schools globally for 2024, underscoring India's growing importance in the international education landscape. The school's holistic approach to education drives its academic success and broader student development.

This recognition highlights the efficacy of the school's inclusive, interdisciplinary IB Diploma Programme (IBDP), which equips learners with critical thinking skills and adaptability necessary for university success and real-world challenges. Beating the global average by 23% in IB scores, JBCN stands out as a leader in academic excellence.

According to Mr. Kunal Dalal, Managing Director, and Mr. Stephen James Tumpane, Principal of JBCN International School, the accolade is a testament to the dedication of the JBCN community. Their graduates consistently achieve entries into prestigious universities while securing significant scholarships, reflecting a robust commitment to preparing future global citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)