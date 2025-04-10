Left Menu

Goa Launches Landmark Safety Expo and Vision Portal for Holistic Development

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inaugurated Goa's first Occupational Safety and Health Expo, emphasizing worker protection and innovation. He also launched the Viksit Goa Portal, inviting public input for a vision document aimed at making Goa a model state for economic growth by 2047, aligned with India's national goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 22:38 IST
Goa Launches Landmark Safety Expo and Vision Portal for Holistic Development
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Photo/@DrPramodPSawant). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards enhancing workplace safety, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inaugurated the inaugural Occupational Safety and Health Expo and Summit 2025. Organized by the Inspectorate of Factories & Boilers in Panaji, the event was attended by dignitaries including Nilkanth Halarnkar, Minister for Factories & Boilers.

Addressing attendees, CM Sawant highlighted that the expo is instrumental in promoting safety and security for workers, reflecting the state's commitment to improving workplace standards. He extended a warm welcome to exhibitors and visitors from across India, acknowledging their role in introducing advanced safety technologies and solutions.

Reiterating the government's dedication to a 'Swayampurna Goa', CM Sawant launched the Viksit Goa Portal, aiming to involve citizens in shaping the state's future. The portal invites suggestions for the Viksit Goa Vision Document, which aligns with the national goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, outlining progressive development phases until 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025