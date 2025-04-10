Goa Launches Landmark Safety Expo and Vision Portal for Holistic Development

In a significant move towards enhancing workplace safety, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inaugurated the inaugural Occupational Safety and Health Expo and Summit 2025. Organized by the Inspectorate of Factories & Boilers in Panaji, the event was attended by dignitaries including Nilkanth Halarnkar, Minister for Factories & Boilers.

Addressing attendees, CM Sawant highlighted that the expo is instrumental in promoting safety and security for workers, reflecting the state's commitment to improving workplace standards. He extended a warm welcome to exhibitors and visitors from across India, acknowledging their role in introducing advanced safety technologies and solutions.

Reiterating the government's dedication to a 'Swayampurna Goa', CM Sawant launched the Viksit Goa Portal, aiming to involve citizens in shaping the state's future. The portal invites suggestions for the Viksit Goa Vision Document, which aligns with the national goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, outlining progressive development phases until 2047.

